Andriese will open the season as the Angels' fifth starter, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Maddon announced the decision Wednesday. Andriese's spot in the rotation is presumably tied to the continued absence of Julio Teheran, though given Maddon's likely use of a six-man rotation this season, Andriese could stick as a starter even after Teheran returns. In 49 career starts, Andriese has posted a 4.64 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 202:63 K:BB over 236.2 innings.