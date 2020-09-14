Andriese picked up the save against the Rockies on Sunday, striking out four across two scoreless innings. He did not allow a baserunner.

After picking up his first save of the campaign in Saturday's win, manager Joe Maddon didn't hesitate to go right back to the right-hander Sunday. Andriese logged two clean innings, striking out four Rockies while not allowing a baserunner. Though Ty Buttrey and Felix Pena have received the bulk of save opportunities in recent weeks, it would not be surprising to see Andriese get another shot to close going forward.