Andriese allowed one run on three hits in three innings of relief against the Mariners on Wednesday. He struck out one batter.

Andriese piggybacked Julio Teheran, who lasted just 2.2 innings as he continues to build up his workload. The right-hander now owns a 4.35 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB through 10.1 innings this season. According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, manager Joe Maddon said he really likes Andriese in the bullpen, so it's possible he shifts to a long-relief role moving forward.