Andriese indicated that he has added a cutter and two-seam/sinker to his arsenal now that he has shifted back to starting, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Andriese has utilized both the cutter and the two-seamer in the past, most notably early in his career as a starter with Tampa Bay. The right-hander was used exclusively in relief with Arizona last season and consequently relied almost entirely on his four-seamer (49.6 percent usage) and changeup (37.0 percent usage). Andriese has posted a 4.64 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 202:63 K:BB over 236.2 innings in 49 career starts.