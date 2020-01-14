Andriese will come to camp as a starting pitcher following his trade to the Angels on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 30-year-old owns a career 4.64 ERA in 49 starts. In 2019 for the Diamondbacks, his first season spent entirely in the bullpen, he posted a mediocre 4.71 ERA. Moving to the rotation would give him a better shot at fantasy relevance than a middle-relief role would, though the fact that he'll enter camp as a starter doesn't guarantee that he'll enter the regular season as one.