Andriese was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for Jeremy Beasley, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Andriese appeared in 54 games for the Diamondbacks last year as he operated out of the bullpen for the full season. The right-hander recorded a 4.71 ERA with a 79:27 K:BB over 70.2 innings while working mainly lower-leverage situations. The Angels' bullpen lacks experience, so it's possible Andriese could receive some consideration in more high-leverage situations if he can continue to develop.