Angels' Matt Andriese: Solid in intrasquad action
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Andriese unofficially threw 77 pitchers in a five-inning intrasquad outing Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four, per Trent Rush of Angels Radio Network.
Andriese was named the Angels' fifth starter Wednesday and responded with an effective five-inning appearance Friday. His first regular-season appearance is likely to come against Seattle on July 28.
