Andriese (1-2) was tagged with the loss against Seattle on Monday, throwing 1.2 innings and allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Andriese came on in the fifth inning and retired the final two batters of the frame, but a Jose Marmolejos solo homer in the following inning was enough to saddle the right-hander with a loss in the low-scoring affair. Andriese had aspirations of starting to begin the season but has struggled throughout the campaign, posting a 6.41 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 19.2 innings.