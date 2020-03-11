Play

Ball was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Ball struggled in Cactus League action, allowing nine earned runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings. Walks were a problem for him in the minors last year as well -- he posted a 14.2 percent walk rate over 43.1 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake. The right-hander will likely return to Salt Lake to begin the 2020 campaign.

