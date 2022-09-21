Duffy went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Duffy got the Angels on the board when he took a Cole Ragans offering down the left-field line in the second inning. Duffy was part of a rally in the sixth after getting aboard with a single, and he scored the last run of the game. The 31-year-old has posted consecutive multi-hit efforts for the first time since late May. He's up to a .260/.311/.328 slash line with two homers, 14 RBI, 11 runs scored and seven doubles through 206 plate appearances. Duffy appears to have near-everyday playing time at third base.