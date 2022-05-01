The Angels placed Duffy on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Duffy was initially in line to start at first base Sunday against White Sox southpaw Dallas Keuchel, but the lefty-hitting Jared Walsh was instead a late addition to the lineup after Duffy was scratched. The Angels haven't indicated whether Duffy's placement on the COVID-19 IL was the result of a positive test or due to contact-tracing concerns, but he'll head into isolation until the team gets more clarity on the matter. Jack Mayfield was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to provide an extra option off the bench while Duffy is on the IL.