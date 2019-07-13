Harvey (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Mariners.

Harvey has been out with a back injury since late May. He may have to improve significantly in the second half to keep his spot in the rotation, as he recorded a 7.50 ERA in 10 starts prior to the injury. Jarrett Parker was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories