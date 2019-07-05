Harvey (back) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday before returning to the big-league rotation after the All-Star break, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Harvey allowed two runs in a four-inning appearance for High-A Inland Empire on Tuesday. He'll be a regular member of the Angels' rotation in the second half, though he's at risk of losing his job if he can't improve on his 7.50 ERA from the first half of the season.