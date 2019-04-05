Harvey (0-1) took the loss against the Rangers on Thursday, giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits over four innings, striking out five and walking two in an 11-4 defeat for the Angels.

The right-hander was shelled in this contest, giving up five runs in the first inning and eight on the evening, ballooning his ERA to 9.00 and WHIP to 1.90 through his first two starts of the season. It was a disappointing follow-up effort, as Harvey had a solid line in his first outing, going six innings and giving up two earned runs against Oakland. He'll look to get on track when he takes the mound in his next start against the Brewers on Tuesday, but this performance should put a healthy damper on any hopes that a change of scenery could potentially spearhead the one-time Mets ace to finding his old form.