Harvey (1-3) yielded five runs on five hits and a walk across 4.2 innings, striking out one batter and taking the loss to Houston on Sunday.

Harvey coughed up a two-run shot to Carlos Correa in the second inning for the only runs to score while he was on the mound. However, he loaded the bases before he was removed in the fifth inning. Cam Bedrosian would get tagged with an Alex Bregman grand slam, charging three of those runs to Harvey. The 30-year-old righty's ERA jumped to 6.94 across 36.1 innings in 2019. Harvey will try to get back on track against the Orioles on Saturday.