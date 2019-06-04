Harvey (back) stated that he feels healthy, though he's unsure if he'll need a rehab assignment prior to returning from the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Harvey was moved to the injured list May 25 due to an upper-back strain, but he appears to be nearing a return to action. He claims that he's been symptom-free since being placed on the shelf. The veteran right-hander is unsure of the next step in his rehab, though a brief minor-league assignment certainly isn't out of the question.