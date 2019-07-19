Harvey was designated for assignment by Los Angeles on Friday.

Harvey was lit up for six runs over six innings Thursday night against the Astros, and it's since become clear that this performance was the final straw. He'll head to the waiver wire after being booted off the 40-man roster, though it's unclear if he'll draw much interest after posting a 7.09 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with a 39:29 K:BB over 59.2 frames this season.

