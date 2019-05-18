Harvey (2-3) earned the win Friday against the Royals after allowing two runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts through five innings of work.

Harvey carried a 9.64 ERA into Friday's matchup against the Royals but proved he had better stuff than the numbers suggested to lift the Angels to victory. The 30-year-old cruised early on, closing the door on eight of his first nine batters before running into temporary trouble in the third with a pair of two-out singles. He managed to work his way out of impending jams to earn his second straight win of the season over the Royals. Although the right-hander has fanned just 34 batters over 45.1 innings this year, his strikeout rate is on the rise with 18 K's over his last 20.2 innings. He'll carry a 6.25 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in his next showdown against the Twins.