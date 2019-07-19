Harvey (3-5) suffered the loss against the Astros on Thursday, tossing six innings and giving up six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out one.

Harvey was a victim of his own wildness against Houston, walking a season-high five batters -- three of whom came around to score. He also gave up a pair of solo home runs and managed to strike out only one batter for the fourth time this season. Harvey has played the part of Jekyll and Hyde this season, allowing two or fewer earned tuns in six of his 12 starts while giving up six or more earned runs four times. Overall, he possesses an ugly 7.09 ERA and 1.54 WHIP along with a disturbing 39:29 K:BB in 59.2 innings this season. He'll face a tough Dodgers offense on Wednesday when he next toes the mound.