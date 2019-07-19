Angels' Matt Harvey: Gets wild in loss to Houston
Harvey (3-5) suffered the loss against the Astros on Thursday, tossing six innings and giving up six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out one.
Harvey was a victim of his own wildness against Houston, walking a season-high five batters -- three of whom came around to score. He also gave up a pair of solo home runs and managed to strike out only one batter for the fourth time this season. Harvey has played the part of Jekyll and Hyde this season, allowing two or fewer earned tuns in six of his 12 starts while giving up six or more earned runs four times. Overall, he possesses an ugly 7.09 ERA and 1.54 WHIP along with a disturbing 39:29 K:BB in 59.2 innings this season. He'll face a tough Dodgers offense on Wednesday when he next toes the mound.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...