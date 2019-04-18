Harvey (0-2) gave up four earned runs on five hits with one walk while striking out three through 4.1 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Harvey pitched three scoreless innings before giving up five runs, one unearned, in a little over an inning that ultimately ended his outing. That makes three starts in a row where the right-hander hasn't made it out of the fifth inning. The 30-year-old has a 0-2 record with a 9.64 ERA through four starts this season. Harvey will get his next start Monday against the Yankees.