Harvey (1-2) gave up one run on two hits with three walks while striking out five through seven innings in a win over the Royals on Sunday.

Harvey delivered his second consecutive quality start in his longest start of the season. While the free passes continue be a problem, the right-hander was efficient enough to last seven innings with only 95 pitches. The 30-year-old has a 6.54 ERA with a 21:13 K:BB through six starts this season. Harvey will make his next start Sunday against the Astros.