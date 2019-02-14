Harvey will miss a week and a half of action after straining his glute during agility drills Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The oft-injured pitcher hit another roadblock in his career, this time before the season even started. Thankfully, it's early enough in spring training that Harvey will still likely be ready for the start of the regular season. Naturally, things can change over the course of spring training, but more on his status will become known once he attempts a return to action in a week and a half.