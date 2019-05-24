Angels' Matt Harvey: Implodes against Twins
Harvey (2-4) completed only 2.2 innings and gave up eight runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one in a losing effort against Minnesota on Thursday.
After throwing a scoreless first inning, Harvey was tagged for six runs in the second and two more in the third. He served up four homers in the game and has now allowed 11 on the season. With the poor outing, his season ERA rose from an ugly 6.35 to a downright hideous 7.50. Harvey had appeared to be turning things around of late, giving up only two earned runs in each of his previous two starts, but this effort highlights how far removed he is from his days of being a rising star. He'll try to right the ship when he faces Oakland in his next start Tuesday.
