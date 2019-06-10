Manager Brad Ausmus said he would meet with Harvey (back) this week before the Angels determine the next step for the right-hander, who made his first rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. "I'm not overly concerned about [Harvey's] results," Ausmus said. "I'm more wanting to talk to Harvey, see how he felt. It's tough to look at a line score and determine exactly what went on."

It's often fair to dismiss the box-score results for most pitchers from their rehab assignments, but Harvey may not be as deserving of the benefit of the doubt, considering he had posted a 7.50 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 10 starts with the Angels when ostensibly healthy earlier in the season. He showed little improvement in his first outing with Salt Lake, yielding eight runs on eight hits and two walks in 2.2 innings while sporting a fastball that hovered around the 90 mile-per-hour range. At this point, it's difficult for the Angels to justify handing Harvey a rotation spot once he's activated from the 10-day injured list, so expect the organization to push back the tough decision by having the 30-year-old make at least one more rehab appearance.