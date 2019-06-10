Angels' Matt Harvey: Next step uncertain
Manager Brad Ausmus said he would meet with Harvey (back) this week before the Angels determine the next step for the right-hander, who made his first rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. "I'm not overly concerned about [Harvey's] results," Ausmus said. "I'm more wanting to talk to Harvey, see how he felt. It's tough to look at a line score and determine exactly what went on."
It's often fair to dismiss the box-score results for most pitchers from their rehab assignments, but Harvey may not be as deserving of the benefit of the doubt, considering he had posted a 7.50 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 10 starts with the Angels when ostensibly healthy earlier in the season. He showed little improvement in his first outing with Salt Lake, yielding eight runs on eight hits and two walks in 2.2 innings while sporting a fastball that hovered around the 90 mile-per-hour range. At this point, it's difficult for the Angels to justify handing Harvey a rotation spot once he's activated from the 10-day injured list, so expect the organization to push back the tough decision by having the 30-year-old make at least one more rehab appearance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start