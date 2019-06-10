Angels' Matt Harvey: Pulled from rehab stint
Harvey (back) was returned from his rehab assignment after suffering a setback over the weekend, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Harvey was lit up in his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Salt Lake, yielding eight runs on eight hits and two walks over 2.2 innings, and it has since been announced that he's still dealing with back issues. He'll likely undergo further evaluation before the Angels decide on the next step in his recovery process.
