Harvey (back) will make a rehab start soon, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The rehab start will likely be the first of a few for Harvey, as he will look to build up his arm strength after his initial placement on the injured list May 25. He suffered a setback in his first attempt to return from the injury in early June, so it remains to be seen if he can prove healthy enough to return this time around.

More News
Our Latest Stories