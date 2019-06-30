Harvey (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The minor-league affiliate has yet to be decided, but Harvey will nonetheless begin his rehab stint Tuesday. The 30-year-old started a rehab assignment in early June but suffered a setback. Harvey has been on the injured list since May 25 and could seemingly be ready to go shortly after the All-Star break, assuming all goes well in the minors.

