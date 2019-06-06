Harvey (back) will make a rehab start Saturday at Triple-A Salt Lake, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Harvey hasn't dealt with any symptoms of the back strain since going on the injured list in late May and he completed a bullpen session Tuesday, clearing the way for the rehab stint. Assuming he'll require only the one rehab outing, the 30-year-old could return during next week's four-game series at Tampa Bay, which begins June 13.

