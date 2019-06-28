Angels' Matt Harvey: Rehab start soon
Harvey (back) will make a rehab start soon, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The rehab start will likely be the first of a few for Harvey, as he will look to build up his arm strength after his initial placement on the injured list on May 25. He suffered a setback in his first attempt to return from the injury in early June, so it remains to be soon if he can prove healthy enough to return this time around.
