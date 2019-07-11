Harvey (back) is listed as the Angels' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Mariners.

After missing close to two months with a back injury, Harvey is ready to return to the starting rotation. The right-hander's first attempt at a rehab assignment was scrapped due to a setback, but Harvey was able to make it through a pair of appearances earlier this month, most recently throwing 3.1 innings and 72 pitches (50 strikes) for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. If Harvey doesn't show improvement upon his return, he could be replaced on a full-time basis by Jaime Barria.