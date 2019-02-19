Harvey (lower body) will throw off a mound Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Harvey has been slowed by a glute strain early in camp, but the issue wasn't expected to be a significant one. He'll have over a month to build up for Opening Day so should have plenty of time to be ready, barring setbacks.

