Angels' Matt Harvey: Returning to mound work Wednesday
Harvey (lower body) will throw off a mound Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Harvey has been slowed by a glute strain early in camp, but the issue wasn't expected to be a significant one. He'll have over a month to build up for Opening Day so should have plenty of time to be ready, barring setbacks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Roto: Attacking steals
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Roto: Finding Wins
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Roto: Finding RBI bargains
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
Roto: Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Roto: Managing your ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...