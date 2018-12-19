Harvey signed a one-year contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Harvey heads to Los Angeles on a one-year deal worth up to $14 million, which includes $3 million of incentives, according to Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com. The veteran right-hander had a rough start to the 2018 season with the Mets but looked significantly better after being traded to the Reds, posting a 4.24 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 111:28 K:BB over 24 starts (128 innings). The 29-year-old will help round out the Angels starting rotation with Shohei Ohtani (elbow) undergoing Tommy John surgery in October and unable to pitch in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories