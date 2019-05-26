Angels' Matt Harvey: Slated to resume throwing
Harvey (back) said he plans to resume throwing Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Angels moved Harvey to the 10-day injured list Saturday with an upper-back strain, an injury Harvey acknowledged that he had pitching through without informing the Angels' medical staff. Harvey indicated he didn't expect to be sidelined for much longer than the minimum amount of time, but even if he's able to quickly shake off the back injury, he could find himself on the outside looking in for a rotation spot. The Angels returned Andrew Heaney (elbow) from the IL on Sunday, which likely leaves two rotation spots available for Felix Pena, Trevor Cahill and Harvey when all are healthy. Harvey has been the worst performer of the three, posting a 7.50 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB across 48 innings in his 10 starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...