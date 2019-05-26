Harvey (back) said he plans to resume throwing Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels moved Harvey to the 10-day injured list Saturday with an upper-back strain, an injury Harvey acknowledged that he had pitching through without informing the Angels' medical staff. Harvey indicated he didn't expect to be sidelined for much longer than the minimum amount of time, but even if he's able to quickly shake off the back injury, he could find himself on the outside looking in for a rotation spot. The Angels returned Andrew Heaney (elbow) from the IL on Sunday, which likely leaves two rotation spots available for Felix Pena, Trevor Cahill and Harvey when all are healthy. Harvey has been the worst performer of the three, posting a 7.50 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB across 48 innings in his 10 starts.

