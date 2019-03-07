Harvey allowed one run on two hits and one walk across three innings Wednesday against the Rockies. He struck out one.

Harvey's Cactus League debut was delayed because of a glute strain, but he proved the issue to be behind him after getting through three innings with no issues Wednesday. The right-hander allowed a pair of doubles but kept the Rockies quiet otherwise. Harvey will continue to ramp things up in his next outing, and should have no problem getting up to speed before the start of the season, barring setbacks.