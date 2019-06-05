Harvey (back) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and will next face live hitters, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Harvey said earlier in the day he feels healthy and hasn't dealt with any symptoms since landing on the injured list. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, manager Brad Ausmus believes the veteran right-hander will probably require a rehab assignment, which likely means he won't return to the majors for at least another couple weeks.

