Angels' Matt Harvey: Start bumped to Wednesday
Harvey's next start has been moved to Wednesday's game against Texas, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Harvey was expected to toe the rubber Tuesday, but the Angels announced that Jaime Barria will get the nod in his stead. This is significant news for fantasy owners counting on a two-start week for Harvey.
