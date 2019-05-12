Angels' Matt Harvey: Strikes out six in no-decision
Harvey permitted two runs on five hits and two walks in four innings, striking out six as the Angels eventually defeated the Orioles 7-2 Saturday.
Staked to a two-run lead, Harvey was touched for a two-run shot by Dwight Smith Jr. in the bottom of the first inning for his only runs allowed. However, it took him 93 pitches to complete four innings and he was replaced to start the fifth frame. The 30-year-old righty's ERA and WHIP are still rather unsightly at 6.69 and 1.41. Harvey will try to bounce back against the Royals at home on Friday.
