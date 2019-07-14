Angels' Matt Harvey: Strong in return
Harvey (3-4) allowed one run on four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He earned the win and struck out three in a 9-2 win over the Mariners on Saturday.
Harvey's return from a back injury was arguably one of his best of the season. He missed about seven weeks with the injury. Harvey still sports a 6.88 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 53.2 innings this season. The 30-year-old will look to build on a positive start to the second half of the season when he takes the mound against a tougher opponent in the Astros on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.