Harvey (3-4) allowed one run on four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He earned the win and struck out three in a 9-2 win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Harvey's return from a back injury was arguably one of his best of the season. He missed about seven weeks with the injury. Harvey still sports a 6.88 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 53.2 innings this season. The 30-year-old will look to build on a positive start to the second half of the season when he takes the mound against a tougher opponent in the Astros on Thursday.