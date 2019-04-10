Angels' Matt Harvey: Struggles continue against Brewers
Harvey didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Brewers, surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out five.
Staked to a 6-0 lead after the first inning, Harvey wasted little time in handing the game back to Milwaukee. The right-hander threw 60 of 89 pitches for strikes and generated a respectable 14 swinging strikes, but he gave up plenty of hard contact as well. He'll take an ugly 10.05 ERA and 11:7 K:BB through 14.1 innings into his next start Monday, on the road against the Rangers.
