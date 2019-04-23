Angels' Matt Harvey: Throws quality start
Harvey didn't factor into the decision against the Yankees on Monday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out two and walking two as the Angels fell 4-3 in extra innings.
The right-hander was struggling with a 9.84 ERA coming into this contest, but he tossed a quality start in Monday's extra-innings defeat for the Angels, as he held the Yankees to two earned before exiting after throwing 83 pitches. It was a nice rebound effort, but the veteran's early-season struggles still leave his ERA at a bloated 8.03 to go along with a 1.58 WHIP over 24.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...