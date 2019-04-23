Harvey didn't factor into the decision against the Yankees on Monday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out two and walking two as the Angels fell 4-3 in extra innings.

The right-hander was struggling with a 9.84 ERA coming into this contest, but he tossed a quality start in Monday's extra-innings defeat for the Angels, as he held the Yankees to two earned before exiting after throwing 83 pitches. It was a nice rebound effort, but the veteran's early-season struggles still leave his ERA at a bloated 8.03 to go along with a 1.58 WHIP over 24.2 innings.