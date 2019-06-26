Harvey (back) doesn't expect to return from the injured list prior to the All-Star break, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Harvey returned from his rehab assignment earlier in June after suffering a setback, but he has resumed throwing off a mound and could soon face hitters. The 30-year-old still has to build up his arm strength a bit and will likely require multiple starts on another rehab assignment before rejoining the Angels.