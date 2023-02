Moore has agreed to terms on a contract with the Angels, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The specific terms of the deal are not yet known. Moore had been one of the best remaining available free agents after posting a 1.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 83:38 K:BB over 74 innings for the Rangers last season. He also collected five saves and should be in the late-inning mix for the Angels in 2023, particularly since he didn't have splits, holding righties to a .537 OPS and lefties to a .634 OPS.