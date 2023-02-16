Moore agreed to terms on a contract with the Angels on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post says it's a one-year deal. Moore had been one of the best remaining available free agents after posting a 1.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 83:38 K:BB over 74 innings for the Rangers last season. He also collected five saves and should be in the late-inning mix for the Angels in 2023, particularly since he was effective against hitters from both sides of the plate, holding righties to a .537 OPS and lefties to a .634 OPS.