Moore (oblique) has been cleared to begin a throwing program in the coming days, per MLB.com.

Moore underwent an MRI in late May and was diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain. While his ability to resume throwing soon is clearly a positive development, the lefty reliever will likely need to build up on flat ground before returning to a mound. Moore was thriving prior to the injury, posting a 1.44 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB over 25 innings. He leads the team with 12 holds.