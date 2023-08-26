Moore earned a hold against the Mets on Friday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Moore had a rare blow-up his previous time on the mound, giving up three runs in one inning against Cincinnati. He was back in form Friday, escaping with a scoreless frame despite seeing the first two batters he faced reach base via a double and an error. Since July 21, Moore had held the opponent scoreless in 13 of 14 appearances, notching eight holds while posting a 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB over 14 innings during that span. The southpaw leads the Angels with 20 holds on the campaign.