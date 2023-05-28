Angels manager Phil Nevin said after Saturday's 8-5 loss to Miami in 10 innings that Moore is set to be placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to an oblique strain, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

According to Nevin, Moore suffered the injury in question while throwing on the field prior to Friday's 6-2 win. After an MRI on Saturday confirmed that he had suffered a strain, Moore will now be shelved for at least the next two and a half weeks, though the Angels haven't offered up a precise timeline for his return. The Angels will promote top relief prospect Ben Joyce from Double-A Rocket City to take Moore's spot in the bullpen.