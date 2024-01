Moore signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Moore spent time with the Angels last season, logging a 2.66 ERA and 1.02 WHIP alongside a 49:12 K:BB across 44 innings before being waived in late August. After brief stints with the Guardians and Marlins to close the season, Moore will return to Anaheim to give the Angels a reliever capable of handling high-leverage situations.