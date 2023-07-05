Moore (oblique) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to be ready to return to the Angels following the All-Star break, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moore was temporarily shut down from throwing after experiencing some soreness following a simulated game June 24. However, the southpaw was able to get back on the mound Tuesday and is slated to throw another bullpen this weekend. If he does so without any setbacks, Moore appears in line to be activated for the Angels' first game back from the All-Star break July 14.