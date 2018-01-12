Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Avoids arbitration
Shoemaker agreed to a one-year, $4.125 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
This was his second year as an arbitration-eligible player, and Shoemaker received a raise of $800,000. In 2017, Shoemaker posted a 4.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 77.2 innings, with his season cut short by a forearm injury that caused his to undergo surgery in August. There should be no concerns over his health heading into the 2018 season, although he could see a reduced workload depending on whether the Angels go forward with a six-man rotation.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...