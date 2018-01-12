Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Avoids arbitration

Shoemaker agreed to a one-year, $4.125 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

This was his second year as an arbitration-eligible player, and Shoemaker received a raise of $800,000. In 2017, Shoemaker posted a 4.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 77.2 innings, with his season cut short by a forearm injury that caused his to undergo surgery in August. There should be no concerns over his health heading into the 2018 season, although he could see a reduced workload depending on whether the Angels go forward with a six-man rotation.