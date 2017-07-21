Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Back to playing catch

Shoemaker (forearm) is going to play light catch Friday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The injured right-hander had previously been shut down after receiving a cortisone injection earlier in the month, but he's finally feeling well enough to throw again. He still has a ways to go in his throwing program, so an early or mid-August return seems realistic in this case, although a firmer timetable should develop as he ramps up his throwing.