Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Back to playing catch

Shoemaker (forearm) is going to play light catch Friday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The injured right-hander had previously been shut down after receiving a cortisone injection earlier in the month, but he's finally feeling well enough to throw again. He still has a ways to go in his throwing program, so an early or mid-August return seems realistic in this case, although a firmer timetable should develop as he ramps up his throwing.

